Maxville Lake wines

Terlato Wines announced a long-term partnership to launch Maxville Wines in the United States. Maxville wines are handcrafted by renowned Bordeaux-born winemaker Camille Benitah in a new, state-of-the-art winery, the company says. Four Maxville wines will make their debut in the Terlato portfolio, including a Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah and Cabernet Franc, which range in price from $55 to $66 for a 750-ml bottle, and a Sauvignon Blanc, which has a suggested retail price of $33 for a 750-ml bottle. The wines are made with grapes from the Chiles Valley, which is situated well above the Napa Valley floor and has a longer growing season, which encourages full phenolic maturity, giving the grapes tremendous complexity, it explains.

Terlato Wines, Lake Bluff, Ill.

Telephone: 847/604-8900

Internet: terlatowines.com

Distribution: National