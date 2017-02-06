Harmless Harvest announced the launch of its newest product, a line of organic probiotic cultured coconut beverages: Harmless Coconut Probiotics. Harmless Coconut Probiotics combine the company’s organic coconut water, coconut meat from young coconuts, active probiotic cultures and organic fruit, the company says. The line will be available in four flavors: Original, Strawberries, Blueberries & Acai, and Mangos & Acerolas. The coconut waters do not contain any added thickeners, stabilizers or artificial flavors, the company says. The addition of coconut meat provides each serving of Harmless Coconut Probiotics with at least 5 grams of dietary fiber and medium-chain triglycerides, it adds. Packaged in 11-ounce bottles, Harmless Coconut Probiotics have a suggested retail price of $4.99 and are available in New York, Florida, Texas, San Francisco and Southern California.

Harmless Coconut Probiotics

Harmless Harvest, San Francisco

Internet: www.harmlessharvest.com

Distribution: Select markets

Ingredients: Strawberries: Organic coconut water, water, organic coconut meat, organic cane sugar, organic strawberry, and live and active cultures.