Krispy Kreme introduces two new hot coffees

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. announced an all-new, freshly brewed coffee designed to be the perfect complement to its Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats, the company says.

Now available at Krispy Kreme shops nationwide, consumers can choose from two new, authentic blends of fresh coffee: Smooth for easy drinking and Rich for a more bold experience. Both are made from 100 percent Arabica beans, it says.

“We have completely reinvented Krispy Kreme coffee from the bean to the cup, ensuring our customers’ beverage experience delivers the fresh quality and taste you always get from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts,” said Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, in a statement. “Our new Smooth coffee is the only coffee designed to be the perfect complement to Krispy Kreme’s freshly-made Original Glazed doughnuts and other treats. It’s a combination that’s deliciously inseparable, and we’re proud to say that our coffee is now doughnut-worthy.”

Matching a coffee with the unique taste of a Krispy Kreme doughnut is a complex feat, in part, because the coffee must have the right balance of flavor profiles, the company says. After sourcing Arabica beans from Sumatra, Colombia, Guatemala and Brazil, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts spent months working with experts to create the perfect coffee blends for its doughnuts, offering light acidity to balance the sweetness and with nuttiness and citrus notes to complement the treats, it says.



Lightly roasted with a subtle blend of Central and South American beans, the Smooth blend is crafted to produce a smooth, balanced body for easy drinking and a naturally sweet finish, while the Rich blend is an aromatic and flavorful medium-bodied blend of Central, African and Indo-Pacific beans that creates a lush, well-rounded flavor and satisfying finish, it adds.

Beginning Feb. 6 and running through Feb. 28, Krispy Kreme consumers who purchase any size coffee will receive a free Original Glazed doughnut.