Consumers prepare for Super Bowl 51

As the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots prepare to hit the gridiron Feb. 5 for Super Bowl 51, consumers across the country are gearing up as well. Many plan to catch the game on live TV and are figuring out which foods and beverages they’ll want when it’s time to sit down and watch the game.

With more and more devices in use within our homes, household viewing habits are evolving and expanding, but live TV still reaches the most viewers in the United States, according to the Nielsen Total Audience Report.

Millions of viewers across the country tune in to the Super Bowl every year, and many do so with friends and family. That means prepping traditional favorites like salty snacks, chicken wings and adult beverages (among legal drinking-age consumers aged 21 and older) to enjoy while they’re watching, Nielsen states.

Within the alcohol beverage market, beer will account for the largest category by sales that day, totaling $1.2 billion for total beer, flavored malt beverages and hard cider based on all Nielsen-measured off-premise outlets for the weeks ending Feb. 6, 2016 to Feb. 13, 2016. Among the beer segments, above premium will account for $533 million, domestic premium will account for $495 million and budget will make up $224 million.

Wine will be the second-largest alcohol beverage category with Nielsen anticipating sales of $594 million for total wine based on all Nielsen-measured off-premise outlets for the weeks ending Feb. 6, 2016 to Feb. 13, 2016. Red table wine will account for $285 million, and white table wine will account for $205 million, it states.

Rounding out the alcohol beverage market, total spirits will account for $503 million in sales, based on all Nielsen measured off-premise outlets for the weeks ending Feb. 6, 2016 to Feb. 13, 2016. The top segment will be whiskey, with $177 million, followed by vodka at $141 million. Rounding out the Top 5 are rum ($46 million), tequila ($34 million) and gin ($16 million).