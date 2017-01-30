Minute Maid adds 3 new juices

Minute Maid, a brand of Atlanta-based The Coca-Cola Co., is adding a twist to their lineup with the launch of three new items: Lemonade with Mint, Spicy Watermelon Lemonade, and Peach with Ginger Juice Drink.

These new Minute Maid flavors now are available in the chilled juice section of grocery stores across the country.

“We are excited to launch new flavors that will provide fans an exotic taste experience,” said Shannon Richmond, Minute Maid brand director, in a statement. “Consumers are seeking out new and unexpected flavor combinations, and now these unique, new flavors are available from a brand they trust.”

The new Minute Maid flavors are available in multi-serve, 59-ounce PlantBottle packaging, the first fully recyclable plastic bottle made from up to 30 percent plant-based material, the company says. The launch is being supported with print and digital ads, social media, coupons and in-store point-of-sale.