Red Bull Editions introduces new sugar-free products

Red Bull USA, Santa Monica, Calif., announced the arrival of three new Red Bull Editions products. The company is expanding the Red Bull Editions line with Red Bull Purple Edition Sugarfree, Red Bull Lime Edition Sugarfree and Red Bull Green Edition, offering Red Bull with the tastes of Açaí Berry, Limeade and Kiwi Apple, respectively, it says.

The Red Bull Editions stand for taste and choice, and offers a taste option for every palate, whether new to the energy drink category or existing energy drink consumers, it adds.

The introduction of the Red Bull Purple Edition Sugarfree and Red Bull Lime Edition Sugarfree now provide consumers with the additional choice of sugar content, especially for those looking for variety and sugar-free offerings.

Limited-edition Red Bull Summer Edition Kiwi Twist was the top selling new beverage item launched in 2016, the company says, citing data from Information Resources Inc. (IRI), Chicago. The product now is returning permanently as the Red Bull Green Edition, which offers the functionality of Red Bull with the taste of Kiwi Apple, it adds.

The new products will be available nationwide with a suggested retail price of $5.33 for two 8.4-ounce cans.