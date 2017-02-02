Hydrive Energy Water, a brand of Big Red Inc., announced the launch of its reformulated enhanced water, which comes along with new packaging and branding, the company says. The products new formula is light, refreshing and flavorful, and features all natural flavors, zero calories and added B vitamins, the company says. The product line will consist of four flavors: Black Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Triple Berry and Citrus Burst. The enhanced water features 160 mg of caffeine and 35 percent of the recommended daily value of vitamins in each 16-ounce bottle, which has a suggested retail price between $1.89 and $2.29, in retailers nationwide.

Big Red Inc., Austin, Texas

Telephone: 512/501-3890

Internet: www.hydriveenergy.com

Distribution: National