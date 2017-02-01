Samuel Adams Hopscape, Fresh as Helles

Samuel Adams introduced two new seasonal beers: Samuel Adams Hopscape and Fresh as Helles. Available January and February, Hopscape is the first new brew for 2017 and is brewed with four varieties of West Coast hops that add pine and grapefruit notes to the deep golden wheat ale. Chinook, Citra, Centennial and Zeus hops impart citrusy, dank resin and grapefruit rind aromas that lead into a balanced flavor of bright citrus and piney hop character, the company says. Available in March and April, Fresh as Helles is a light amber, medium-bodied helles brewed with Mandarina hops and orange blossom petals. Soft citrus notes of orange blossom add a bright accent to the slightly sweet honey malt notes, leading to a round, smooth finish, it adds. Both brews will be available nationwide during their respective months. The seasonal beers are available in six-packs with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $7.99-$9.99, 12-packs of bottles or cans with an SRP of $14.99-$17.99, 16-ounce single-serve cans with an SRP of $1.99-$2.49, and on draft. From January through April, both beers also will be available in the Samuel Adams Spring Variety 12-Pack, which has an SRP between $14.99 and $17.99, and 24-packs for a suggested retail price between $22.99 and $24.99.

