Zoganic introduced its self-titled water enhancing dietary supplement, which is natural and straight from the fruit, the company says. Available in four flavors — Pineapple, Coconut, Fruit Mix and Orange — the powdered water enhancer is designed to be mixed with 6 ounces of water. The product touts natural energy from vitamins and minerals extracted from organic fruits, the company says. Zoganic is organic, non-GMO and gluten free, it adds. A package of 15 sachets has a suggested retail price of $24.99 nationwide.

Zoganic, Spring Valley, N.Y.

Telephone: 844/200-7668

Internet: www.zoganic.com

Distribution: National