iTi Tropicals releases coconut water infographic

Lawrenceville, N.J.-based iTi Tropicals Inc. released a new infographic with information on how coconut water can be used to reduce the sugar content in 100 percent juice products while maintaining a 100 percent juice claim.

According to the infographic, coconut water is a 100 percent juice ingredient and is low in naturally occurring sugars, resulting in the reduction of sugars by more than 25 percent in some cases.

The infographic can be viewed here.