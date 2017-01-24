Readers name their favorite beverage of December

Beverage NewsCommentary

January 24, 2017
Jessica Jacobsen
When it comes to beverage selection, better-for-you options continue to garner  attention from consumers. However, consumers still like to indulge once in a while, and that’s just what we saw in this month’s Readers’ Choice poll.

Both achieving 19 percent of the vote, Daily Green’s Green Ade and Desgin Gin were named the Readers’ Choice New Product of the Month for December.

Daily Greens’ Green Ade line is an expansion of its Green Lemonade variety. The Green Ade line is comprised of five varieties: Watermelon-Hibiscus Ade, Lime-Basil Ade, Jicama-Blue Majik Ade, and Orange-Turmeric Ade, the company says. 

At 40 percent alcohol by volume, Desgin Gin consists of a classical juniper base complemented with six botanicals, including lemongrass, peppercorn, cardamom and pistachio, the company says.

Rounding out the Top 3 was Founding Fathers Coffee, which obtained 15 percent of the vote.

Thanks to everyone for voting for your favorite beverages each month. Check back Jan. 30 to vote for your favorite beverage of 2016. Voting ends at 4 p.m. ET Feb. 6.

