Johnnie Walker releases Year of the Rooster Blue Label bottle

Johnnie Walker Blue Label, a brand of Norwalk, Conn.-based Diageo North America, is ringing in the Lunar New Year with the release of its Year of the Rooster limited-edition bottle. The commemorative bottle celebrates the traditions of Asian culture, while Johnnie Walker Blue Label is the ideal spirit to enjoy while welcoming in the auspicious sign of the new year, the company says.

Evolving from the first iteration, Year of the Horse, the progression of this annual limited-edition series, now in its fourth installment, is inspired by the enduring legacy of the Chinese Zodiac. The amiable sign of the Zodiac Rooster signals new beginnings that are on the horizon. Rising at the break of dawn to embrace each day, the Rooster fully embodies the hardworking and pioneering spirit of Johnnie Walker, the company says.

"Blue Label is the pinnacle of blending excellence in our portfolio, and we are thrilled to celebrate the Lunar New Year in such a remarkable way with our annual special-edition offering,” said Stephanie Jacoby, vice president of Johnnie Walker North America, in a statement. “The Lunar New Year is such a significant cultural holiday, and we couldn't be more honored to mark the occasion with our rarest blend. The Rooster represents inspiring characteristics, and we hope that the artistic depictions on the bottle serve as a reminder that, like the Rooster, success can be achieved with hard work and patience. We remind those celebrating the arrival of the Lunar New Year to please drink responsibly.”

Representative of the Zodiac Rooster, the bottle’s artwork showcases four aspects of the Rooster: the Herald, the Prospector, the Pioneer and the Adventurer. The Zodiac Rooster, etched in gold, confidently sits on the back panel of the bottle, guarding the Blue Label whisky, the company says. Reminiscent of a Chinese scroll painting, when the four unique bottle designs are positioned side by side, the panels 'unfold' and bring to life the tale of the triumphant Rooster, it adds.

Year of the Rooster is packaged in a premium gift box boasting gold foil adornments and a signature from Jim Beveridge, Johnnie Walker's Master Blender. The Year of the Rooster bottle design also features a blue ombre appearance.

The Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of the Rooster bottle now is available nationwide wherever fine spirits are sold with a suggested retail price of $258 for a 750-ml bottle.