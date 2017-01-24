PepsiCo spotlights LIFEWTR, Pepsi Zero Sugar at Super Bowl LI

Building on its longstanding partnership with the NFL and a season-long activation for its food and beverage brands, Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo Inc.’s North America Beverages division will be out in full force on air, online and on the ground during Super Bowl LI, which takes place Feb. 5 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The company will spotlight two zero-calorie products during this year’s game — LIFEWTR and Pepsi Zero Sugar, it says.

“It’s an honor to work with the NFL and our customers to bring our brands to life during the biggest sports and entertainment event of the year,” said Seth Kaufman, chief marketing officer of PepsiCo North America Beverages, in a statement. “We’re particularly proud to promote two zero-calorie products — LIFEWTR and Pepsi Zero Sugar — during such a high-profile event as we continue to transform our product lineup to offer beverage choices for every consumer lifestyle and occasion.”

Brand activity includes:

LIFEWTR advertisement, “Inspiration Drops”: PepsiCo’s in-game TV advertisement features LIFEWTR, the company’s new, premium bottled water that fuses creativity and design to serve as a source of inspiration as well as hydration, the company says. The brand’s label will change several times a year and serve as a platform for emerging and developing artists to be discovered and to inspire consumers on a broad scale. The LIFEWTR ad will inspire consumers with captivating visuals, spectacular settings and revolutionary visual effects, it says. In the ad, a city is transformed by a storm that turns everything the rain touches into the bright, colorful art of the brand’s Series One label artists. Global superstar and Grammy award-winning artist John Legend is featured with an inspired version of his hit single, “Love Me Now,” that’s been tailored to reflect the advertisement’s art direction and bring its imagery to life, it adds. “Inspiration Drops” was directed by two-time Academy Award winner Robert Stromberg. A 30-second version of the TV ad will air during the first half of Super Bowl LI, while a 60-second version will be released online. LIFEWTR is available in the U.S. beginning in February.

PepsiCo’s relationship with the NFL is among the company’s longest running and most successful sports sponsorships, the company says.