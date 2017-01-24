RIPE Craft Juices expands portfolio

New Haven, Conn.-based FreshBev, producers of RIPE Craft Juices, announced that it is expanding its portfolio of fresh juices while also bringing them to new markets.

RIPE Craft Juices were created to redefine consumer expectations of real fresh juice by using the best fruit with minimum processing, the company says.

"Most other juices take weeks or even longer to transform fruit into the end product — and a lot gets added in the process," said Michel Boissy, founder of FreshBev, in a statement. "We believe in sticking to our principles. So when consumers want a drink that's truly fresh, it has to be RIPE Craft Juice."

At the RIPE Craft Juicery in New Haven, Conn., every step in the making of fresh juices is managed to ensure the time from grower to refrigerator is days as opposed to weeks, the company says. All juice extraction is done under one roof and never above 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Within minutes of being extracted, the liquid is bottled and submitted to high-pressure technology, making them safe and preserving nearly 100 percent of the color, flavor, aroma and nutrition, it adds.

RIPE Craft Juices are available nationwide at Whole Foods Market and select regional grocery chains in 12.2-ounce bottles and 46-ounce multi-serve pouches that have a suggested retail price of $3.48 and $8.99, respectively.

The RIPE Craft Juice portfolio includes: 100% Pomegranate, Cranberry Northeast Blend, Cranberry Apple, Red Grapefruit Indian River Florida, Apple, Pineapple, Orange, While Milled Cranberry Apple and Unsweetened Cranberry.

“You only get out what you put in — so we start with nothing less than the best," Boissy added. "No concentrates here. We source non-GMO fruits straight from farms we know. Our produce is picked at the peak of ripeness, and then we lock in that freshness. So when you're a drinking a RIPE Craft Juice, it's liquid produce in your hand."