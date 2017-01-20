Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders debuts new orange blossom flavor

Strongbow Hard Apple Ciders, a brand of White Plains, N.Y.-based Heineken USA, announced its newest flavor, Strongbow Orange Blossom. The new flavor delivers a fresh, spring-like orange blossom aroma with a touch of sweetness and a juicy apple finish, the company says. Like all Strongbow products, Strongbow Orange Blossom contains no artificial flavors or colors, it adds.

"We are welcoming spring this year with the newest edition to the Strongbow family of hard ciders and are excited to share Strongbow Orange Blossom with our fans," said Jessica Robinson, senior director of Strongbow, in a statement. "Strongbow Orange Blossom, a fresh remix of natural flavors, has received consistently high taste-test ratings, appeals equally to men, women, cider and non-cider drinkers, and has a higher trial potential than the leading hard soda brand. Consumer research during the new flavor development also revealed that eight of 10 consumers say Orange Blossom is ‘good tasting,’ ‘easy to drink’ and ‘refreshing.’ And overall flavor trends are on our side — orange is a Top 3 flavor driving growth in flavored spirits.”

During the past year, Strongbow has outperformed the hard cider category by more than 20 percent and grew to become the No. 2 hard cider brand in the U.S., the company says. Its Gold Apple flavor was recognized as the Best Tasting Hard Cider in the Common Cider category for two years in a row at the World Cider Championships, it adds.

"Strongbow is known for its 125 years of cider-making heritage and its portfolio of award-winning flavors, and we know our consumers are curious and always looking for new and exciting flavors," Robinson said. "Strongbow Orange Blossom represents our relentless commitment to quality, taste and product innovation. We recommend serving Orange Blossom over ice to help bring out its distinctive orange blossom aroma, and enjoy its crisp refreshing taste."

Supported by TV advertising, consumer sampling and in-store merchandising, Orange Blossom will launch in six-packs during March and will simultaneously replace Strongbow Ginger in the 12-bottle Strongbow Variety Pack, alongside Strongbow Gold Apple, Strongbow Honey, and Strongbow Cherry Blossom, the company says. To drive trial and awareness of the new flavor, the same four flavors will be offered in a limited-edition, four-pack of mini cans for a suggested retail price of $1 starting in March, it adds.

All flavors in the new variety pack are gluten free and sold in 11.2-ounce bottles. Strongbow Gold Apple and Strongbow Honey are 5 percent alcohol by volume, while new Strongbow Orange Blossom, Strongbow Cherry Blossom and Strongbow Ginger are 4.5 percent alcohol by volume.