Argo Tea Garden Direct Collection

Argo Tea introduced its most premium offering: the Garden Direct Collection. The new line features 24 single-estate loose-leaf brewed teas, each reflecting the character and subtleties of the unique terrior and climate from the garden in which it was grown, the company says. All Garden Direct varietals are available for purchase online and in the majority of the company’s Chicago and New York City cafés. The following eight teas are available in the rest of Argo Tea cafés nationwide: English Breakfast, Genmaicha, Nilgiri, Sencha, Pai Mu Tan, Armenian Mint, Chamomile Blossoms and Rooibos. The suggested retail price for each loose-leaf bottle varies from $10.96 to $39.95.

Argo Tea, Chicago

Telephone: 312/553-1550

Internet: www.argotea.com

Distribution: National