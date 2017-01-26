Portland Cider Co. announced the release of Sangria Cider, the newest addition to its year-round 22-ounce bottle lineup. A blend of seven different fruits, including orange, strawberry, pear, passion fruit, elderberry and lime juices, combined with the company’s Sorta Sweet Cider, made with 100 percent Northwest apples, the company says. With a semi-sweet finish, Sangria Cider is 5.5 percent alcohol by volume. Available in select markets, a 22-ounce bottle of Sangria Cider has a suggested retail price of $7.

Portland Cider Co., Portland, Ore.

Telephone: 503/908-7654

Internet: www.portlandcider.com

Distribution: Select markets