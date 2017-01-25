Monterreal Mineral Water
Montrreal Mineral Water debuted its self-titled bottled mineral water in select markets in the United States. The company sources the product from a natural artisan aquifer in Costa Rica, which provides a mineral-rich water and has been protected by the government and owned privately on farm land for more than four generations, the company says. Monterreal Mineral Water is packaged in six-packs of 600-ml bottles with a suggested retail price of $1.25.
Monterreal Mineral Water, San Carlos, Costa Rica
Telephone: 407/300-1491
Internet: www.monterrealmineralwater.com
Distribution: Select markets
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry