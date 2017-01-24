Absolut Lime
January 24, 2017
Absolut, a brand of Pernod Ricard USA, introduced the newest flavor joining its citrus portfolio: Absolut Lime. The flavored vodka features its own distinct flavor profile with a balance of full-bodied citrus flavor with a light finish, the company says. Absolut Lime is available nationwide packaged in 750-ml and 1-liter bottles with a suggested retail price of $19.99 and $24.99, respectively.
Pernod Ricard USA, New York
Telephone: 914/848-4041
Internet: www.absolut.com
Distribution: National
