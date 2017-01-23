Nestea RTD Teas

On Jan. 30, Nestlé Waters North America is launching the reformulation of its Nestea line of ready-to-drink (RTD) teas. The reformulated lineup of flavored teas features a blend of sugar and stevia for sweetness, contains no artificial colors or flavors and will be offered in Lemon, Peach and Raspberry flavors nationwide. The RTD teas will be packaged in 23-ounce bottles and six-packs of 16.9-ounce bottles. A 23-ounce bottle has a suggested retail price of $1.49.

Nestlé Waters North America, Stamford, Conn.

Telephone: 203/531-4100

Internet: www.nestle-watersna.com/en

Distribution: National