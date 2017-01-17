Evolution Fresh encourages consumers to celebrate National Green Juice Day

In celebration of National Green Juice Day — Jan. 26 — Evolution Fresh, a brand of Seattle-based Starbucks Corp., is offering veggie-centric ways to join the fun.

On Jan. 26, Evolution Fresh invites customers to “take a sip in a brighter direction” and celebrate National Green Juice Day with free green juice deliveries. “Your first sip is on us,” the company said in a release.

As part of the First Sip promotion, Evolution Fresh is teaming up with Postmates to deliver a pack of three free 11-ounce bottles of its cold-pressed, high-pressure processed Smooth Greens & Kale to consumers in 10 select cites while supplies last. Beginning at 1 p.m. local time, consumers can order at www.greenjuiceday.com. Participating cities are Los Angeles; New York; San Francisco; Chicago; Seattle; Miami; Phoenix; Orange County, Calif.; San Diego; and Washington, D.C.

To help customers get a head start on healthy leading up to National Green Juice Day, green juice offers will be available at Starbucks stores nationwide, it adds. Through Jan. 22, the $8 Starbucks Power Lunch now includes Evolution Fresh green at no extra charge.

Evolution Fresh established National Green Juice Day in 2016 as a way to encourage people to keep their wellness resolutions in the New Year, after finding that 53 percent of Americans have already broken their New Year’s resolutions by the end of January and that staying fit and healthy is a top resolution, the company says.