Copper & Kings Zmaj Absinthe Superior

Copper & Kings American Brandy Co. is launching its limited-release Zmaj Serbian juniper barrel aged absinthe this month. Matured for 18 months in Serbian Juniper wood barrels, the spirit is 65 percent alcohol by volume and offers notes of ginger preserves, slight salty caramel with sweet honey on back and a licorice foundation, the company says. A long lasting, super smooth finish features honey, honeysuckle and piney juniper, it adds. Packaged in 750-ml bottles, the limited-release spirit has a suggested retail price of $60.

