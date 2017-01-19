Expanding on its lineup of fresh-squeezed juices, Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Co. introduced Blood Orange juice. Made with fresh Sicilian blood oranges from Mt. Etna, where drastic day/night temperature changes throughout the growing season produce a rich, maroon-colored fruit, the company says. The red colored oranges contain anthocyanins, a flavonoid abundant in antioxidants, it adds. Natalie’s Orchid Island Blood Orange juice is packaged in 15-ounce bottles.

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Co., Fort Pierce, Fla.

Telephone: 722/465-1122

Internet: www.oijc.com

Distribution: Select markets

Ingredients: Fresh blood oranges.