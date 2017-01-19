Juice & Juice DrinksNew Products

Natalie’s Orchid Island Blood Orange juice

January 19, 2017
KEYWORDS antioxidants / blood orange / Natalie's Orchid Island Juice / orange juice
Expanding on its lineup of fresh-squeezed juices, Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Co. introduced Blood Orange juice. Made with fresh Sicilian blood oranges from Mt. Etna, where drastic day/night temperature changes throughout the growing season produce a rich, maroon-colored fruit, the company says. The red colored oranges contain anthocyanins, a flavonoid abundant in antioxidants, it adds. Natalie’s Orchid Island Blood Orange juice is packaged in 15-ounce bottles.

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Co., Fort Pierce, Fla.
Telephone: 722/465-1122
Internet: www.oijc.com
Distribution: Select markets
Ingredients: Fresh blood oranges. 

