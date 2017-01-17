Farmshop introduced a new line of premium, ready-to-drink (RTD) teas: Kollo. The product range is made with consciously farmed whole, fresh and single-source seasonal tea leaves, and cold brewed for 24 hours using a small-batch brewing technique, the company says. The RTD teas are available in three varietals: Green, Oolong and Black. The product line contains no preservatives, sweeteners or flavorings, it adds. The organic teas are packaged in 500-ml glass bottles that have a suggested retail price of $11 in select markets.

Farmshop, Santa Monica, Calif.

Telephone: 415/722-3410

Internet: www.thekollo.com

Distribution: Select markets