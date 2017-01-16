Ezra Brooks Straight Rye
January 16, 2017
No Comments
Ezra Brooks Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, a brand of Luxco Inc., introduced a new product to its lineup: Ezra Brooks Straight Rye. Bottled at 90 proof, the rye whiskey offers slightly sweet and oaky tones with a warm, spicy finish, the company says. Ezra Brooks Straight Rye is available nationwide packaged in 50- and 750-ml bottles. A 750-ml bottle of the product has a suggested retail price of $26.99.
Luxco Inc., St. Louis
Telephone: 314/772-2626
Internet: www.luxco.com
Distribution: National
