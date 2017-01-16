Infographic: Projections for the value-added water category

Bottled Water

January 16, 2017
Jessica Jacobsen
For consumers, beverages need to provide more than hydration and refreshment. One category that highlights this is value-added water. Water brands that bring value beyond hydration — flavors, essences, enhanced and alkaline — are garnering more attention from consumers and industry experts. According to data from New York-based Beverage Marketing Corporation’s (BMC) October 2016 report “U.S. Value-Added Water through 2020,” the category saw its volume reach 484.8 million gallons in 2015. Going forward, the market research firm projects the category will continue to make volume gains through 2020, with gallonage reaching a projected 909.9 million gallons.

Click here to view projections for the value-added water category.

