Jacob’s Creek, tennis player Novak Djokovic launch video series

Jacob's Creek, a brand of Sydney-based Pernod Ricard Winemakers, and Novak Djokovic are giving tennis fans a glimpse into the life of the international tennis champion with the launch of the 'Who Makes You' video content series.

Inspired by the concept of “it's not what makes you, it's who,” the latest series explores the influences in Djokovic’s life and spotlights some of the most significant people that have contributed to his journey, the company says.

Jacob's Creek celebrates authentic spirit and passion and has produced the intimate portraits of Djokovic’s life to reveal the people behind the talented tennis pro. The films are the third installment of the successful 'Made By' film series by Jacob's Creek, which have been viewed more than 17 million times since they were first released in 2014, it adds.

The series includes three installments, which are detailed below.

Marko Djokovic — a brotherly bond: The first film captures Novak's incredibly close connection with his brother Marko and the inner strength that Novak takes from their relationship.

Jelena Djokovic — a powerful love: The second film reveals the impact his wife has had on him and showcases how his wife brought a new type of love to his journey, making him a better man.

His opponents — a driving force: In the third film, Novak pays tribute to his rivals and competitors, naming Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andu Murray as direct contributors to his growth and success as a player.

In a statement Djokovic said: "We all have people in our lives who make us who we are. Strength, both physical and mental, and the perseverance needed to push on when others give up, comes from the people, places and passions that we come across on our journeys. Working with Jacob's Creek gives me the chance to highlight the special people in my life and how they've guided my story."

Derek Oliver, global marketing director of Jacob's Creek, added: "Jacob's Creek celebrates authenticity, a quality that Novak embodies. The new films capture some extraordinary moments between Novak and the people who have influenced him."