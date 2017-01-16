Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits modernizes packaging

Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits announced the launch of a new bottle and label design for its premium American whiskeys: Redemption Rye, High Rye Bourbon and Bourbon. Redemption’s new look and feel begins with a new custom bottle shape for the entire range, which is molded with a concave back, offering a firmer grip for bartenders to handle the bottle. Upgraded features include a bold typeface, a leather-like label and a cork. A rye frond is embossed onto the front of every bottle, and a story about the pre-prohibition whiskey revival in America is printed on each label, the company says. Additionally, each Redemption bottle is numbered to reflect the batch, an indication of the attention to detail put into making the final product. “Last year we completed a most important strategic acquisition; the addition of Redemption Whiskey to the Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits portfolio,” said Tom Steffanci, president of Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, in a statement. “Since then, we’ve spent a lot of time listening to consumers and bartenders, and, armed with their input, we designed new packaging that takes cues from a bygone era when rye was king in America. The brand’s new look better reflects Redemption Whiskey’s personality and showcases rye’s uniquely American personality. We intend to bring rye back to its pre-prohibition glory.”