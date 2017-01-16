Heineken unveil new lager crafted with unique yeast

Heineken released a limited-edition brew: “Wild Lager” H41, a beer that features a rare, wild yeast that recently was discovered in a Patagonia forest at coordinates of 41 degrees south and 71 degrees west, the company says. For the limited-edition brew, Constantia Flexibles used its expertise in the area of combination printing to create a unique, yet recognizable Heineken label using three techniques: rotary screen, flexo and foil stamping, it notes. The design includes clear labels with printed areas that have the look and feel of paper, while a smoky green color along with brilliant silver effects creates synergy with the global Heineken brand. The final product is a three-part label that comprises the front, back and neck of the bottle and is different from the iconic Heineken bottle, but still is recognizable as part of the family, it says. H41 is available for a limited time in the Italian and Dutch markets. “Constantia Flexibles has exceeded our expectations with their execution of this label, bringing to life our vision for the brand,” said Ramses Dingenouts, senior packaging and identity design manager at Heineken, in a statement.