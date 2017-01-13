Celebrating its 25th anniversary, The Republic of Tea unveiled a new tea blend: Ginger Peach Chocolate Truffle Black Tea. A celebratory variation of its Ginger Peach Black Tea, Ginger Peach Chocolate Truffle Black Tea features a blend of sweet cocoa, roasted mate and smooth rooibos, the company says. The tea blend offers a flavor profile reminiscent of hints of cinnamon, ginger, chicory, sweet blackberry leaves and bourbon vanilla, it adds. The bagged tea blend has a suggested retail price of $11.50 for a tin of 50 tea bags and now is available at republicoftea.com.

