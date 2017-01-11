Nunn and Co. Inc. announced its latest dietary supplement water enhancing innovation: Nuun Vitamins. Nuun Vitamins is formulated with the vitamins and minerals that the overall population is most deficient in, as well as the optimal balance of electrolytes for everyday activity, the company says. The product is an effervescent, self-dissolving tablet that is added to water and consists of 11 vitamins and minerals, including vitamin A, C, E, B12, magnesium and calcium, it adds. Nuun Vitamins are sweetened with 2 grams of non-GMO cane sugar and have 10 calories in each tablet. The line is offered in four non-caffeinated flavors — Strawberry Melon, Blueberry Pomegranate, Grapefruit Orange and Tangerine Lime — as well as two caffeinated flavors: Ginger Lemonade and Blackberry Citrus. Each tube of Nunn Vitamins contains 12 tablet servings and has a suggested retail price of $6.99. The line is launching in Whole Food Markets, Sprouts, Kroger, REI and other natural, grocery and sports specialty retailer across the country, it adds.

Nunn and Co. Inc., Seattle

Telephone: 206/219-9237

Internet: www.nuunlife.com

Distribution: National