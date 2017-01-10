Gold Bar American Whiskey

Yerba Buena Beverage LLC, doing business as Gold Bar Bottling Co., now offers Gold Bar Premium 889 blend, an American whiskey finished in gold-plated barrels, it says. At 40 percent alcohol by volume, the whiskey is made with a three-grain mash bill and offers notes of spice and apples with fresh citrus balanced with honey, the company says. On this finish, the spirit is smooth and balanced with no roughness or bitterness, it adds. Available packaged in 750- and 50-ml bottles, Gold Bar Whiskey retails in select markets for $49.95 and $9.95, respectively.

Gold Bar Bottling Co. San Francisco

Telephone: 415/234-0399

Internet: www.goldbarwhiskey.com

Distribution: Select markets