Adding a new line to its portfolio, Bulletproof 360 Inc. introduced FATwater. A fat-enhanced beverage, FATwater is a combination of deionized water, Brain Octane oil, B vitamins and natural sweeteners and uses fat instead of sugar to provide sustainable, stead energy, the company says. Vegan and non-GMO, the new lineup is available in three flavors — Lemon, Pineapple and Grapefruit — and each 16-ounce bottle contains 15 calories. Initially, FATwater launched online and will be rolling out at retail locations nationwide this year. A 12-count case of FATwater retails for $34.95 online.

Bulletproof 360 Inc., Bellevue, Wash.

Internet: www.bulletproof.com

Distribution: National