Mark Anthony Brands Inc. now offers White Claw Hard Seltzer nationwide. White Claw Hard Seltzer blends seltzer water with a spike of alcohol and a hint of natural flavor, the company says. With 110 calories in each can, the lineup is all-natural, low carb, gluten free and sweetened with a touch of pure cane sugar, it adds. At 5 percent alcohol by volume, White Claw Hard Seltzer is offered in three flavors: Natural Lime, Black Cherry and Ruby Grapefruit. The hard seltzers are available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $9.99 for a six-pack of 12-ounce cans.

Mark Anthony Brands Inc., Chicago

Telephone: 312/715-9210

Internet: www.whiteclaw.com

Distribution: National