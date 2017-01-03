Bulletproof releases FATwater

Los Angeles-based Bulletproof, makers of Bulletproof Coffee and other performance enhancing and nutrition products, announced the release of its newest fat-enhanced beverage: FATwater.

FATwater is a combination of deionized water, Brain Octane oil and B vitamins and uses fat for sustainable, steady energy, the company says. Like the brand's recipe for Bulletproof Coffee, its signature Brain Octane oil is extracted from the most potent part of the coconut. FATwater is pure, deionized water mixed with micro droplets of Brain Octane oil, B vitamins and natural sweeteners for a hydrating energy boost without stimulants or sugar, it adds.

The non-GMO, vegan beverage contains 15 calories in each 16-ounce bottle and is available in Lemon, Pineapple and Grapefruit.

"FATwater's unique formula provides energy unlike any other enhanced water, without giving you a sugar spike that essentially destroys your healthy habits for the day," said Dave Asprey, chief executive officer and founder of Bulletproof, in a statement. "Since we released Bulletproof Coffee to the public, we've been working to develop products that allow consumers to get those same benefits in ways that are practical and convenient. We're incredibly excited to add a product to the functional beverage category and give consumers something different they can feel good about."

FATwater can be ordered at http://www.bulletproof.com/coffee-drinks/fatwater and will be rolling out at retail locations nationwide later this year.