Southern Glazer’s announces departure of Rob Swartz

Miami-based Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits LLC announced the planned departure of Rob Swartz, executive vice president of integration. Swartz led the team responsible for the integration of Southern Wine & Spirits of America Inc. and Glazer’s, Inc., which was announced in 2016. With the integration of the two companies well underway, Swartz transitioned out of Southern Glazer’s effective Dec.31, 2016, the company says.

“Rob’s leadership throughout the integration of Southern and Glazer’s was exemplary and enabled us to close the transaction on time, on budget and with no disruption to the business,” said Southern Glazer’s Chief Executive Officer Wayne Chaplin in a statement. “On behalf of the entire leadership team, we are grateful for his dedication to this critical process, which has set the foundation for future success of our combined organization.”

Following his departure from Southern Glazer’s, Swartz will focus his time on his multiple Board of Director positions. He is lead independent director for Capital Southwest Industrials, where he also serves as chairman of the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee and is a member of the Audit and the Compensation & Talent Development Committees, the company says. He also serves as executive chair of the Environmental Pest Services Board, where he is leading a new Operating Committee to help drive overall company strategies. Additionally, Swartz is a member of the Board of Managers for Glazer’s Beer & Beverage, it adds.

“Rob has been an outstanding leader and contributor during his tenure at Glazer’s Inc. and throughout the integration of our two companies,” Shelly Stein, president of Southern Glazer’s, said. “We wish him the best of luck in this new chapter and know he will continue to be a tremendous asset to the Boards of the companies he serves.”