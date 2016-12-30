Excel Gooey Butter Cake, Apple Pie sodas
Excel Bottling launched two dessert-flavored craft soda flavors: Gooey Butter Cake and Apple Pie. Excel’s Gooey Butter Cake Soda tastes like the mid-Western classic dessert with notes of vanilla cake, cream cheese, powdered sugar and a buttery aftertaste, the company says. The Apple Pie flavor has notes of cinnamon and apples with a buttery caramel aftertaste, it adds. The craft sodas are sweetened with pure cane sugar and available in select markets packaged in 24-packs of 12-ounce glass bottles.
Excel Bottling, Breese, Ill.
Telephone: 618/526-7159
Internet: www.excelbottling.com
Distribution: Select markets
Ingredients: Gooey Butter Cake: Carbonated water, pure cane sugar, natural and artificial flavor, citric acid, caramel color, Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6, and sodium benzoate.
Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Beverage Industry