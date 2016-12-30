Excel Gooey Butter Cake, Apple Pie sodas

Excel Bottling launched two dessert-flavored craft soda flavors: Gooey Butter Cake and Apple Pie. Excel’s Gooey Butter Cake Soda tastes like the mid-Western classic dessert with notes of vanilla cake, cream cheese, powdered sugar and a buttery aftertaste, the company says. The Apple Pie flavor has notes of cinnamon and apples with a buttery caramel aftertaste, it adds. The craft sodas are sweetened with pure cane sugar and available in select markets packaged in 24-packs of 12-ounce glass bottles.

Excel Bottling, Breese, Ill.

Telephone: 618/526-7159

Internet: www.excelbottling.com

Distribution: Select markets

Ingredients: Gooey Butter Cake: Carbonated water, pure cane sugar, natural and artificial flavor, citric acid, caramel color, Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6, and sodium benzoate.