G.K. Skaggs announced the addition Emperador Brandy and Emperador Light throughout the United States. Imported from The Philippines by Emperador Distillers Inc., Emperador Brandy is 36 percent alcohol by volume and offers a bouquet of the fruity aroma of grapes on the nose, which is balanced in the mouth with a subtle finish of almond, the company says. Emperador Light is 27.5 percent alcohol by volume and offers the aromas of fruit and raisins on the nose, it adds. Emperador Light also is easy and balanced in the mouth, with hints of peach and a subtle finish of wood and almond, it says. The brandies will launch in major U.S. markets during the first quarter of 2017. Packaged in 750-ml glass bottles, the brandies will have a suggested retail price of $14.99.

G.K. Skaggs, Irvine, Calif.

Telephone: 800/578-7521

Internet: www.gkskaggs.com

Distribution: Select markets