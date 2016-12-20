Readers name their favorite new beverage of November

As many get set to enjoy their holiday celebrations, beverage-makers are ensuring that consumers have more ways to imbibe. The readers of Beverage Industry are taking note of these innovations in the publication’s Readers’ Choice New Product of the Month poll for November.

Emerging as the winner was Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer with 19 percent of the vote. The premium flavored malt beverage features 90 calories, 1 gram of carbohydrates and zero sugar in each 12-ounce serving, the company says. Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer is available nationwide in three flavors: Orange Mango, Cranberry Lime and Watermelon.

Tied for No. 2 in this month’s poll with 17 percent of the vote each were DRY Sparkling’s limited-edition releases Ginger and Cranberry, and 1915 Organic Cold-Pressed Smoothies, a brand Bolthouse Farms.

The Top 5 was rounded out with Crown Royal Vanilla (12 percent) and S’Quiela Latin Cocktails (10 percent).

With so many new beverages hitting the market, consumer will be at no loss at they celebrate the new year.

Have a wonderful and safe holiday season, and don’t forget to visit www.bevindustry.com in the new year to vote in our December poll. The poll will open Jan. 6 and close at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 23.