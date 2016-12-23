Carta Coffee Meridian Roast

Carta Coffee Merchants expanded its offerings with the addition of a lighter roasted coffee: Meridian. The roast aims to appeal to more pallets and showcase the quality of 100 percent Kona coffee beans, the company says. The new roast leads with bright acidity and notes of citrus flowers balanced by an earthy hazelnut and chocolate finish, it adds. Meridian Roast is available in a whole bean format packaged in 6- and 12-ounce bags, which have a suggested retail price of $24 and $45, respectively.

Carta Coffee Merchants, Kealakekua, Hawaii

Internet: www.cartacoffee.com

Distribution: Select markets