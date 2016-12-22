Coastal Extreme Brewing Co., doing business at Newport Storm Brewery, introduced Rhode Sodah, the first addition to its year-round lineup in four years and the first of its products packaged in a 16-ounce can, the company says. At 4.9 percent alcohol by volume, Rhode Sodah is a golden colored ale that bursts with juicy hop flavor and a touch of bitterness, it says. El Dorado, Citra and Equinox hops give off flavors and aromas of orange, tangerine and mango, while Canada Pale and honey malts offer a crisp, clean finish, it adds. The brew is packaged in four-packs that have a suggested retail price of $11 in select markets.

Coastal Extreme Brewing Co., Newport, R.I.

Telephone: 401/849-5232

Internet: www.newportstorm.com

Distribution: Select markets