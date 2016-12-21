Maloof Ventures announced the launch of Never Too Hungover Boost, a new dietary supplement for hangover prevention and recovery under the Never Too Hungover dietary supplement brand. An extension of the Never Too Hungover line, Boost is composed of a proprietary formula that helps neutralize and process the toxins caused by alcohol in the liver and kidneys, and is ideal for use before or after a night of drinking with the added benefits of caffeine and additional vitamin B12, the company says. Featuring potassium, milk thistle, green tea extract, aloe vera, electrolytes, caffeine and gotu kola, Boost offers a natural vitamin blend with a berry taste. The product also is gluten free and contains zero sugar. The supplement is packaged as a 3.4-ounce serving in a bottle that can be consumed as a shot or a mixer and is designed to be taken up to an hour before or while consuming as many as seven alcohol beverages, it adds. Never Too Hungover Boost is available on Amazon Prime, NeverTooHungover.com, GNC and The Vitamin Shoppe locations across the United States, as well as in select retailers in Texas, California, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

