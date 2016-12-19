PepsiCo introduced LIFEWTR, a new premium bottled water that fuses creativity and design to serve as a source of inspiration, the company says. Available nationwide beginning in February, LIFEWTR is a purified water that is pH balanced with electrolytes added for taste. The brand’s biggest equity — the label — will serve as a platform for emerging and developing artists to be seen and delivered on a broad scale, it says. Released in a series of three and changing several times a year, LIFEWTR labels will provide an expansive canvas for creatives to share their passions, it adds. LIFEWTR will be available in two sizes: a 700-ml bottle with a sports cap has a suggested retail price of $2.06, while a 1-liter bottle with a suggested retail price of $2.70.

PepsiCo Inc., Purchase, N.Y.

Telephone: 914/253-2000

Internet: www.LIFEWTR.com

Distribution: National