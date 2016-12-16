Commentary

Americhem unveils 2017-2018 color trends

Committee identifies six color palettes based on themes

Jessica Jacobsen
December 16, 2016
KEYWORDS beverage packaging design / color trends / generation y / millennials / plastic bottles
It’s crazy to believe that 2016 is almost at a close. Although there still is much to accomplish before 2017 arrives, the latest trends already are popping up. In the beverage market, much attention usually is given to the finished products because, as many will tell you, taste is king. However, one must not overlook the upcoming trends in packaging attributes.

A maker of color and additive solutions for polymeric products, Americhem Inc. unveiled its 2017–2018 Color Trends. The trends are comprised of six color palettes that are based on themes.

The following themes are described by Americhem:

  • Holiday: A palette highlighting dramatic oranges, bold pinks and violets blended with rich, dense greens and blues against a classic, elegant black.
  • Sabbatical: Neutral and crisp, fresh-picked greens and bright golds contrast with warm beiges that are designed to give a sense of brightness and well-being.
  • Culture Fusion: Strong reds fuse with coral pinks and lemon yellows, designed to evoke a bright, luminous and fresh intuition.
  • Cityscape: Pastel tones of pinks and blues are mixed with subdued browns and neutrals for a palette that is both feminine and masculine.
  • Rainforest: Deep tones of blues and greens partner with shadowy red-browns to highlight brilliant golds and red-oranges, taking inspiration from rainforests.
  • Coastal Haven: Refined neutrals and soft beiges play well with elegant grays to create a sophisticated and luxurious palette.

These color trend predictions were developed by a committee of specialists and were based on global influences, pop culture, design trends, technology and fashion-forward color predictions, Americhem states.

As beverage-makers look to appeal to millennials and Generation Z, packages that embrace these themes also could be part of their new product development plans.

