Celsius showcases brand redesign at NACS

At NACS 2016, Celsius debuted a brand refresh, including a new logo and packaging design for its 12-ounce cans. The new design includes the addition of a degree symbol that ties to the brand name and creates a globally recognizable symbol, the company says. The new logo utilizes a bold black font and incorporates the tag line: Live Fit, which affirms a fitness lifestyle versus a temporary diet item, it adds. The top of the cans highlight a no sugar or preservatives claim, while the scientifically backed benefits of the product are listed in a branded strip near the bottom of the can. Additionally, the bottom of the can features interlocking rings that are associated with various athletic feats and activities. Sparkling SKUs include bubble graphics, while non-sparkling SKUs feature all-white bodies.