Pinnacle Original Vodka gets new bottle design

Packaging redesign features brand’s new look

Pinnacle Vodka
Pinnacle Vodka released a new bottle for its Original Vodka. (Image courtesy of Beam Suntory Inc.)
December 16, 2016
Pinnacle Vodka released a new bottle for its Pinnacle Original Vodka. The new packaging features the brand’s more polished, refined look and encapsulates the clean and smooth profile of the vodka inside, the company says. The new bottle features an updated mountain logo and font that reinforce the quality of the product, it adds.

