Pinnacle Original Vodka gets new bottle design
Packaging redesign features brand’s new look
December 16, 2016
Pinnacle Vodka released a new bottle for its Pinnacle Original Vodka. The new packaging features the brand’s more polished, refined look and encapsulates the clean and smooth profile of the vodka inside, the company says. The new bottle features an updated mountain logo and font that reinforce the quality of the product, it adds.
